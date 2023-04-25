A CONTRACT has been advertised to build a new car park serving Guardamar del Segura’s Playa La Roqueta.

The tender cost comes in at just over €100,000.

The new facility will accommodate 75 cars on council land located between Calles Nicaragua, Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay.

Guardamar mayor, Jose Luis Saez, said: “This is about solving the lack of local parking especially due to the high demand during the summer.”

“With it being close to the beach, it is an area with a lot of traffic, and new residential developments in recent years has increased the number of people in the area,” he added.

New surrounding pavements will be built and there will be extra lighting to cover the car park as well as an irrigation system.