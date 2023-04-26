FUENGIROLA’S XXVII International cultural extravaganza kick-starts tomorrow, Thursday April 27.

More than thirty nationalities will take part in the 27th International Culture Fair of Fuengirola, which will be held at the town’s fairgrounds and run until May 1.

For five days, Fuengirola will bring together the best of the participating countries, which will show their finest culture, gastronomy and traditions in the stalls that will be set up throughout the fairgrounds, all of them with free access, and with opening hours from 1pm to 4am.

Thirty-two countries will be represented at this edition: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hawaii, India, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Uruguay, USA and Venezuela.

One of the highlights of the fair is the parade, to be held on Saturday April 29, at 11:30 am, in which around a thousand participants will walk through the main streets and avenues of the city centre, from the Plaza de España to the fairgrounds, dressed in the traditional costumes of each country and displaying the best of their folklore.

This event, previously known as the People’s Fair, was born in 1994 with the aim of showcasing the customs and traditions of the inhabitants of this multicultural city, home to 127 different nationalities.

The International Culture Fair came about as a result of this cultural melting pot and is an excellent way to travel ‘around the world in five days.’

