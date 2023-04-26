THE ‘Torremolinos international jazz day’ festival will kick off this coming Friday, April 28.

The jazz extravaganza which will include free recitals and run until Sunday 30, along with the presentation of the National Jazz Guide Awards, will be staged at different venues throughout the Torremolinos such as the Casa de los Navajas, the gardens of the Pez Espada Hotel, the terrace of the Hotel Meliá and at key points along the promenade, such as the Plaza del Remo.

The line-up for the three-day jazz festival will feature some of the best national and well-known groups, musicians and singers of this musical genre including the Jorge Patax Quartet with Aurora García, Luís Guerra and Dany Noel.

The culmination of the festival, organised by the town hall, with the sponsorship of Cervezas Alhambra, and with the collaboration of Turismo Andaluz and Turismo Costa del Sol, will coincide with the International Jazz Day on Sunday 30.

