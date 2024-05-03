3 May, 2024 @ 13:45
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 May, 2024 @ 11:39
··
1 min read

When is Eurovision 2024 and where can I watch it in Spain?

by

Where can I watch Eurovision in Spain and when is it? 

Just a week remains until the biggest event in the European calendar and no, I’m not talking about the European Union elections but.  

Eurovision, a geopolitical musical extravaganza is set to take place on Saturday, May 11. 

It will be held in the Swedish city of Malmo after Loreen took last year’s crown with her song, ‘Tattoo’ in Liverpool, UK. 

READ MORE: Designer for Beyoncé and Lady Gaga will create outfit for Spain’s Eurovision entry Nebulossa

Last year’s competition was held in Liverpool, the M&S Bank Arena. Photo: Cordon.

This year’s edition has been marked by the controversial decision to keep Israel in the contest despite their ongoing war against Hamas in Palestine. 

The months-long assault by Israeli forces has seen 34,596 people killed, mostly civilians, with countries such as Spain demanding an investigation into human rights abuses.

Overall, 37 countries will compete in this year’s edition, each fighting for the glass microphone awarded to the victor. 

Luxemburg has returned to contest after a three decade absence while Romania will not take part. 

Spain’s entry is husband and wife duo, Nebulossa, who will perform ‘Zorra’. 

Meaning ‘b*tch’ or ‘sl*t’, the song was born out of ‘marginalisation’ and ‘discrimination’ against female sexuality. 

Meanwhile, Olly Alexander, lead singer of Years and Years, will represent Britain with his song ‘Dizzy’. 

READ MORE: Feminist groups start petition in bid to cancel Spain’s controversial Eurovision entry ‘Zorra’

Olly Alexander has already performed at the Nordic Eurovision Party in Stockholm (April 14) Photo: Cordon Press

He says performing at Eurovision is ‘a dream come true’ and he hopes to do better than last year’s entry, Mae Muller, who came second to last. 

The contest will begin with the semi-finals on May 7 (9pm). 

There, the ten finalists will be decided, alongside the ‘Big Five’ (Spain, Britain, Germany, France and Italy) who always get a place in the final because they fund the European Broadcasting Union, a Europe wide public media organisation. 

Countries competing on May 7 for a spot in the 68th final are Ukraine, Poland, Serbia, Lithuania, Crotia, Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland, Finland, Portugal, Luxemburg, Cyprus, Australia, Azerbaijan and Moldova. 

There will be a second semi-final on May 9, with performances from Austria, Malta, Switzerland, Greece, the Czech Republic, Albania, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Estonia, Georgia, Holland, Norway, Latvia, San Marino and Belgium. 

Open to a public vote, just ten countries will reach the grand final on May 11. 

Participating countries will also vote on their favourites to win, though the votes are alleged to be motivated by politics.

To watch the contest, tune into La 1 channel on Spanish TV or online at RTVE Play.

READ MORE: Feminist groups start petition in bid to cancel Spain’s controversial Eurovision entry ‘Zorra’

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain's government examines different options to bring in national toll road charges in 2024
Previous Story

Portugal is set to remove tolls on roads that enter Spain via Andalucia, Galicia and elsewhere

Act Of Inaguration Of Juanma Moreno As New President Of Andalusia
Next Story

President of Andalucia rules out ‘enforcing’ a tourist tax after left wing party said the region risks becoming a ‘beach club for the guiris’ without one

Latest from La Cultura

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Madeleine McCann anniversary: How Brit toddler’s disappearance 17 years ago today shares striking similarities to that of German girl Inga Gehricke – including paedophile suspect Christian Brueckner

IT was May 2, 2015, when five-year-old Inga Gehricke went
3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Algorfa with pool - € 219

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Algorfa with pool – € 219,000

Townhouse Algorfa, Alicante   3 beds   2 baths €