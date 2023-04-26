POLICE in Spain’s Andalucia have arrested a man they suspect murdered a woman who fell to her death from the sixth floor of a Malaga building.

A Malaga court imprisoned the Bulgarian man, 46, who lived in the Moratinos neighbourhood of the city of Malaga.

Police reported that the death occurred around 7am on Juan de Robles street when the 42-year-old woman when to see the arrested man.

She had earlier contacted a friend to tell her she was scared of him.

Neighbours reported that around 6.30am they heard screams and loud bangs against doors and furniture.

It was not the first time such an incident had occurred.

Less than six months earlier, they alerted the police about similar sounds.

They said it was not uncommon to hear screams and blows against furniture several times a week.

But they said the voices were always his and they never heard a woman’s voice coming from the flat.

It was the same thing for that fateful morning when the woman fell from the sixth floor.

All his neighbours described the accused as a burly man who shunned the rest of the neighbours of his block.

The only company he kept was that of ‘different young women at night’.

Prosecutors will try the man at a court specialized in male violence against women, even though the man and woman did not appear to have been in a relationship.

