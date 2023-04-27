SPANISH police swooped on a British man on the Costa del Sol after the UK government issued an International Arrest Warrant for him.

The 50-year-old was arrested in the hostel where he was staying in Torremolinos accused of money laundering on April 17.

According to the Interpol warrant, between October 2017 and July 2018, the Brit obtained thousands of pounds through unspecified fraudulent activity.

He then used shell companies to launder the stolen money.

The suspect had received funds from shady investors amounting to a total of £58,000.

It turned out that he was in Spain illegally, having overstayed his 90 day visa and lacking a TIE residency permit.

He was immediately sent before a judge in Madrid, where he is expected to undergo extradition proceedings back to his native UK.