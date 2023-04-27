‘WORKERS are at the heart of everything we do’, Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said in his May Day message for this year.

The Rock’s charismatic leader reached out to the working class, who he called ‘the backbone of our society’ detailing all the achievements the GSLP/Liberals had brought in this year.

He highlighted the mandatory recognition of trade unions by the private sector as his first point, a significant step that even the UK has not taken.

Picardo said his government had also raised the minimum wage by ten percent.

May Day is the highlight of the working class calendar and few parties come close to the historic achievements made by the GSLP in Gibraltar.

This year was no different, with the Chief Minister confronting business groups when they tried to oppose his move to allow the recognition of unions.

“This day is a tribute to the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices that the working class has made throughout history to improve terms and conditions and employment and in that way improve the lives of working people and create a fairer society for all,” he said.

His government even decided to reduce profits at the Gibraltar International Bank to keep mortgage rates low for those paying for their homes.

The moves came after the hardship of the pandemic and global inflation.

Picardo said his party’s actions were in memory of the ‘tremendous resilience and strength of the working people of Gibraltar’.

And he said he would continue to work ‘tirelessly’ to grow the economy and ‘provide opportunities for all Gibraltarians to achieve their full potential’.

