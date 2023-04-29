Robbie Williams will play a guaranteed sold out show at Fuengirola’s Mare Nostrum Auditorium on June 15.

The iconic artist, behind Angels and Let me Entertain You, will sing to 2,300 fans in the biggest concert since the pandemic.

Williams, 49, started in the music industry over 30 years ago, and has had 14 UK number-one singles (seven solo and seven with Take That).

Doors will open at 7.30pm and the concert starts at 10.30pm

Those fans wanting to see the legendary author live, can buy their tickets from €89 are at www.marenostrumfuengirola.com