A newborn has been found dead inside a backpack by Policia Nacional officers in Sevilla.

The baby’s mother, who is aged 38 and has a degree of disability, has been taken into custody.

She has allegedly given conflicted versions about what happened.

The woman is believed to have gone to the hospital with her mother because she had lost a lot of blood while giving birth.

The newborn’s mom allegedly said to the medical staff that she had left the baby inside a bin.

The woman then changed her version stating that she had left the newborn at her home.