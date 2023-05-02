THOUSANDS of locals and visitors enjoyed the 2023 Fuengirola’s Countries Fair, which took place over the long weekend.

A total of 32 countries from all across the globe were represented in the feria stands.

It was a great chance to taste the traditional cuisine of dozens of countries and learn about their traditions.

The crowds had the chance to enjoy a large number of international folk music performances across the five days the event lasted.

One of the highlights of the fair was Saturday’s parade in which around a thousand participants walked from the Plaza de España to the fairgrounds, dressed in the traditional costumes of each country and displaying the best of their folklore.

This event, previously known as the People’s Fair, started in 1994 with the aim of showcasing the customs and traditions of the inhabitants of the town, which is home to 127 different nationalities.

Read more: