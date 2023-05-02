THE CATALAN REGIONAL police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, have slapped a moped rider with a €600 fine and docked her six points off her driving licence, after she was caught on camera dancing while riding for a TikTok video.

In the recording, the woman can be seen standing while riding, kicking her legs into the air, taking her hands off the handlebars and zigzagging on the road.

Conductes imprudents al volant poden ocasionar un accident.

Un ciclomotor és un vehicle inestable, però si et poses a ballar al damunt, encara més.

Denunciem aquesta conductora per conducció temerària amb una sanció de 600 euros i la retirada de 6 punts de carnet pic.twitter.com/fzWjQnrHyD — Mossos (@mossos) April 24, 2023

The incident took place on the N-260 highway in Girona, Catalonia, and was shared by the Mossos themselves on their Twitter account to warn other riders against similar behaviour.

‘A moped is an unstable vehicle,’ their message read. ‘We gave this rider a fine of €600 and took six points off her licence for dangerous driving,’ it continued.

According to figures from Spain’s DGT traffic authority, 1,145 people died on Spanish roads in traffic accidents last year. That was an increase of 44 deaths compared to 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic affected mobility across the country.

