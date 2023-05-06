A 38-YEAR-OLD accused of committing a violent robbery in a hotel in Cala Millor (Mallorca) has been sent to prison.

The alleged hooded thief is said to have entered the hotel bar after midnight, when it was closed.

The hotel’s security guard heard noises and went inside the bar, where he was caught unguarded by the accused.

The arrested allegedly attacked the employee in a violent manner and fled the scene.

After Guardia Civil officers watched the CCTV footage, they realised the alleged attacker was an unfamous local criminal who was being searched for a previous burglary.

He was also allegedly caught snatching the earnings from the cash register of a bar in Sant Llorenc.

A judge ordered the imprisonment of the 38-year-old after his arrest.