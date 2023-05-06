IN A BREAK with tradition, King Charles III decided that coronated monarchs would be invited to attend his coronation today, May 6. Two of those monarchs in attendance were Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

The visit by the Spanish royals to London was documented by the Spanish embassy in the UK and the Royal Household itself, who shared pictures of the couple via their Twitter feeds.

The royal couple were pictured with King Charles attending the reception on Friday at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation, leaving the embassy on Saturday morning to attend the ceremony and at the ceremony itself.

Unlike the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September, the former king and queen of Spain, Juan Carlos I and Sofia, were not invited to the coronation.

The presence of Juan Carlos at the event was controversial back in Spain, given that he has been living in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi since allegations of financial wrongdoing arose back in 2020.

King Felipe has been trying to maintain a distance between the royal family and his father to avoid further scandal.

Felipe is a distant cousin of King Charles, as they are both descendants of Queen Victoria.

