A FAR-RIGHT fitness guru who was extradited from Spain to face terror charges in the UK claimed that Adolf Hitler ‘showed people the way’.

Kristofer Kearney, 39, was known online among far-right activists as ‘Charlie Big Potatoes’, and was part of a group called Patriotic Alternative.

This week the Old Bailey heard from his defence barrister and prosecutors, ahead of the judge in the case passing sentence in the case the BBC reported.

Kearney has already pleaded guilty to two counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

He shared posts on the messaging service Telegram that encouraged violence against Jews and Muslims, as well as stating that Hitler had ‘done nothing wrong’.

The Old Bailey also heard that he posted quotes from the Nazi dictator in a chat group that was called ‘west is best’.

Kris Kearns ran a Telegram channel called Fascist Fitness.

The court was told that he was a regular host of a right-wing podcast called Patriotic Talk, and also created a channel for exercise tips called Fascist Fitness.

Kearney had close links to Marbella and the Costa Blanca, and was extradited from Spain to the UK after the Spanish High Court and the Cabinet gave their approval.

UK police said that Kearney was publishing content ‘predominantly aimed at building up hostility against non-white people and encouraging direct violent action against them, as part of an ideology of white supremacy’.

