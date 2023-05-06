GIBRALTAR’S Chief Minister Fabian Picardo had a chat with King Charles III in London Friday as guns fired on the Rock to mark the coronation of the British monarch Saturday.

The celebrations in Gibraltar are expected to peak on Saturday after the Archbishop of Canterbury crowns the new king live on the big screen at Casemates Square.

Picardo took part in a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted for heads of state and other dignitaries that had assembled to attend Saturday’s coronation.

The pictures showed Gibraltar’s chief minister having what looked like a frank conversation with the monarch.

Gibraltarians got together at Casemates to see King Charles and Queen Camilla leave Buckingham Palace on their gold state coach.

The royal pair then rode to Westminster Abbey to be crowned with marching bands accompanying them on their way.

Many cheered but others jeered at what they see as an outdated political system.

At the same time, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment fired a 21 Royal Gun Salute from UK Naval base to celebrate the coronation at 1pm.

The soldiers fired the shots under the watchful eyes of the Commanding Officer of the regiment Lt Col Moore.

Battery commander Captain Lister saluted Commander British Forces Commodore Guy after the salute ended.

Guy then went on to sign the officers’ book in the courtyard.

The meticulous procedure mirrored the detailed protocol for the King’s coronation in London where Picardo watched on.

As world leaders flooded in with their congratulations and well wishes, the king headed back to Buckingham Palace.

Once there he stood at the terrace watching the Royal Air Force perform a fly pass of its jets to celebrate the newly crowned monarch.

