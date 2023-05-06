3 bedroom Flat for sale in Alicante / Alacant city - € 460,000

Alicante / Alacant, Alicante 3 beds 5 baths € 460,000

This flat, located in Pintor Aparicio street, in the centre of Alicante. It has been completely renovated by Zacasa Group (including electrical and plumbing installation ). The balcony of about 4m2 overlooks Plaza Seneca, a well-known square in Alicante that used to be the old bus station and now has a beautiful park with cafés and shops, where they organise numerous events, such as Street food markets or Christmas markets, among others. The living room is spacious and very bright and the open kitchen with bar is in open connection with the living-dining room.