ORGANISERS of illegal parties on Ibiza and Mallorca face massive fines of up to €300,000 in a Balear government crackdown.

And guests could be left raving as they too could be ordered to pay out between €300 and €30,000 each in penalties.

The regulations are slated to be brought in before the summer party season.

Mercedes Garrido, of the Balear government said: “We have been looking for measures to stop illegal parties and to make organisers think twice when they plan a party.”

Police crackdown on an illegal party in Ibiza. Image from Ayuntamiento de Ibiza

The regulations are targeted at mass events and not family gatherings such as birthday parties.

Ibiza President of the Council Vicent Mari said illegal parties are defined as ‘a mass gathering, which is held outside the regulated channels that have a licence, and where there is transport, advertising, DJs and there is an entrance fee’.

Although the Ibizan and Mallorcan ‘private party’ scene has always been popular, the mass closure of clubs during pandemic restrictions saw an ‘exponential growth’ in the market, which is believed to be worth millions of euros.

But these events do not have safety procedures in place and do not have to pass the strict requirements that licenced premises must.

The move is part of a crackdown on boozy holidays to places like Magaluf, which include restricting the amount of alcohol that can be served to guests on ‘all inclusve holidays, and banning the sale of alcohol in shops from 9.30pm to 8am in certain areas.

