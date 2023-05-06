KITTING out a new home with furniture is an exciting but perhaps daunting experience which is where the team at ‘Your Home Styling’ in Mijas can give you all the help you need.

Your Home Styling can help you design your dream interiors

Whether it is a whole property or just a single room the company, which has built up a great reputation since it opened over three years ago, will provide ideas for all budgets.

‘Your Home Styling’ is the brain-child of owner and CEO Martin Rance.

“We are very different from traditional furniture stores with our team of interior designers acting as personal shoppers for customers,” said Martin.

Martin Rance

“You can just go to our Mijas showroom and have a no obligation chat with one of the designers to see what we can do for you,” he added.

The business offers tailor-made furniture packages to suit your style and your budget as it offers a variety of brands at all prices starting with the top range ‘Nordic Home’ and ‘Boho Home’ packages.

Martin Rance said: “We will get hold of anything for a client because it is about helping them get the furniture they want. If it is not in stock, we will order any item.”

Staff can deliver anywhere in Andalucia

“We pride ourselves in having very honest and fair prices coupled with our personal bespoke service,” Martin added.

‘Your Home Styling’ delivers to any address in Andalucia and if customers are waiting to move into their new home, there is free warehouse storage for up to six months.

It’s not just furniture but there’s help to get curtains, bedding, towels, kitchen utensils as well as the full decoration and style of a new home.

Even if a client just wants a single-room makeover or to buy just one or two items, then ‘Your Home Styling’ can assist.

“Service is absolutely key,” commented Martin. “English-speaking purchasers are very important and everybody, including our delivery drivers, speaks English.”

The showroom is at the Centro Nordico in Mijas and is open weekdays between 10.00am and 6.30pm.

Phone number, 623 261 843 or look for Your Home Styling- Costa del Sol on Facebook.



For more information visit yourhomestyling.com