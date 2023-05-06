THE 33rd edition of Torremolinos Bike and skate day will take place tomorrow.

This free, family-friendly activity will commence at 11.0 am from the Plaza Blas Infante, – next to the Town Hall – which will also be the finish line of the non-competitive race.

Registration to take part in this popular initiative can be done online at: Pruebas populares (pmdt.es) as well as in person on the morning of the event.

Though it is a non-competitive event, there are plenty of prizes given out in different categories such as; for the school with the highest participation, the team with the highest participation, the most original costume, the oldest participant and the most original bicycle.

The event, which sees riders don their best fancy dress, is promoted by the Sports Delegation of Torremolinos City Council and this year reaches its XXXIII edition.

