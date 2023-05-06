

DINERS searching for a touch of class on the Costa del Sol will be delighted that El Oceano is

now open for the 2023 season.

This family owned and operated oasis of laid back luxury is more than ready to welcome you at

their fabulous seafront location.

El Oceano’s restaurant is well known for offering top-class cuisine, with each dish created with

imagination, flair and served with attention to detail.

The stunning waterfront terrace menu presents some a la carte favourites, plus some more

relaxed daytime options!

For those who simply want to unwind a little in a stunning location, the option is open to pop in

to enjoy an expertly shaken cocktail or two.

A stunning location

Not forgetting their famous Sunday lunch with top class live entertainment all afternoon.

Apart from the fabulous restaurant, it is also the perfect beachfront hotel, situated between

Marbella and La Cala de Mijas, and offers an outdoor pool, pool bar, VIP sunbeds and the

Martini Lounge.

Plus it helps that there’s always friendly and highly trained staff ready to offer impeccable

service.

Meanwhile, the stunning rooms, which were recently redesigned, are spacious and luxurious and give every guest a ‘feel good factor’

Most of them are Ocean-Front Mini-Suites offering stunning views of the coast.

But for those who prefer to self-cater, there are 15 beautifully appointed south-facing studio

apartments offering a little privacy, away from the main hotel. And don’t forget the hotel’s

Penthouses.

They consist of four spectacular, private Penthouses, all with uninterrupted sea views.

Many of the rooms offer spectacular views of the North African coast, the Pillars of Hercules and the Rock of Gibraltar…and just under your nose, there’s a quiet, secluded beach, heaven!

El Oceano…where else!

Contact us now on info@oceanohotel.com or call 952 587 550

More information www.oceanohotel.com