A STREET brawl in Magaluf in the early hours of Sunday morning involving around 50 people resulted in six people being injured- one seriously.

Five Guardia Civil officers also needed treatment for minor injuries after the fight broke out inside a nightclub on Avinguda de l’Olivera before spilling out onto the street in the Mallorca resort.

The Guardia said the incident was caused by a group of seven Portuguese tourists who were arrested early on Monday morning at their Llucmajor hotel.

They poured over security camera footage to identify the perpetrators, but no reason has been given for what prompted their violent behaviour.

On the night itself, two women- of Argentinian and Spanish nationalities- were detained for attacking a Guardia officer and for damaging a vehicle belonging to the Calvia Policia Local.

A third arrest involved a young Romanian man who punched another man for no obvious reason.

The victim was rendered unconscious and was taken to hospital.

The two women and man appeared in court on Sunday and were granted bail as well as getting a restraining order banning them from going to the nightclub where the fighting started.

The brawl lasted over ten minutes with several pockets of violence despite the endeavours of various nightlife security staff to calm things down.

One report described the young thugs had behaved as if they had been ‘possessed’.

