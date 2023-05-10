5 bedroom Villa for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool - € 360,000

Lloret de Mar, Girona 5 beds 3 baths € 360,000

House for sale with large pool and sea view, to reform. House with garden of 1,000 m2, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, garden, chill out area and barbecue area. Nice views and surrounded by green area. 10 minutes by car from the beach and the center of Lloret de Mar. Residential urbanization well connected. The house has two floors with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, open kitchen and lots of natural light. Direct access to the garden from the dining room. Double room with separate entrance. Possible to make a study. Full outdoor bathroom and outdoor shower in the garden. Outdoor parking space… See full property details