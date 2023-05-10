A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl has died after falling from a sixth-floor balcony in Torrevieja on Tuesday evening.

She is believed to have climbed over the railing while her mother was taking of a baby who was crying in another room.

When emergency services arrived at the scene on Calle Marcelinas on the Calas Blancas urbanisation, they discovered the unconscious child lying by the apartment block’s swimming pool.

Medical staff performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other stabilisation techniques on the girl.

She was then transferred to Torrevieja Hospital but died on arrival.

The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation to clarify what happened, but everything points to it being a tragic accident.

