CULTURE-LOVERS in Spain will get the chance to visit some of the country’s best museums for free this month, to coincide with International Museum Day on May 18.

The Spanish Culture and Sports Ministry has announced that all state museums will be opening their doors for free this year on that day, which will be celebrated with the theme this year of ‘Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing’.

A total of 16 state museums will be taking part in the event, including the National Museum of Roman Art in Merida, the Casa de Cervantes Museum in Valladolid, and Madrid’s Archeology Museum.

What’s more, in the week preceding International Museum Day there will be a series of workshops for visitors of all ages, concerts, guided visits and conferences.

On May 13, the European Night of Museums will also be celebrated. On that day, state museums in Madrid, Altamira and Toledo will be staying open late into the night, also offering a range of special activities.

Read more: