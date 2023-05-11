A YOUNG boy got himself into a tight spot on Wednesday night in Benidorm after getting wedged between some iron bar fencing and an advertising billboard.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 8.00pm and a fire crew was despatched to Calle Londres in the ‘English Zone’ of the city.

A hydraulic seperator used to release people in traffic accidents was deployed to literally ‘bend’ an escape route for the boy through the iron bars.

The youngster was said to be ‘in perfect health’ but no further details have been provided about him or what prompted him to try a very tight squeeze.