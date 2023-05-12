ONE of the largest megayachts in the world has sailed into Malaga.

Completing its third visit to the port of Malaga, the megayacht marina welcomed luxury vessel ‘Yas’ yesterday, Thursday may 11, where it currently shares the quay with the Mayan Queen IV, another large yacht which has been stationed at the marina for several weeks.

The Yas, as it is known today, is actually the second life of a naval ship. Initially built between 1977 and 1981 as a frigate which, under the name Piet Hein F-811, sailed for the Royal Netherlands Navy.

In 1998, the United Arab Emirates took over the ship and christened it Al Emirat.

Having completed its life as a military ship, in 2005 its current owner, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed al Nahyan, took over the ship for its conversion into a large yacht, work which was carried out at the ADM shipyard in Abu Dhabi, with its interior refurbished by French designers House Pierrejean Vision Design Studio.

One of the main features of the Yas is undoubtedly its size, at 141-metres-long this craft is one of the largest yachts in the world, and the biggest to sail into the new port facility since it was opened.

The megayacht, which also boasts a swimming pool and heliport, is capable of carrying up to 60 guests and 56 crew members. The facilities include a beauty salon and a lift. Powered by two diesel engines, she cruises comfortably at 23 knots, with a top speed of 26 knots and a range of up to 5,758 nautical miles.

Now, in what is her third berth in Malaga, the superyacht Yas arrives with a planned stay of several days; which open to last minute changes could see this impressive vessel moored at dock one until Sunday May 14..

