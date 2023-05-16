AIR NOSTRUM, Iberia’s franchise airline for regional flights, is set to link Nice (NCE) with five Spanish airports including Malaga.

Starting from June, flights from Malaga (AGP), Ibiza (IBZ), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), and Valencia (VLC) will land at the main airport of the French Riviera.

The routes will operate throughout the summer until early September.

The connection between Malaga and the Côte d’Azur will operate three times a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 June to 17 July, seeing an increase to daily flights between 21 July and 3 September.

“Compared to 2022, the start of flights is being brought forward by one month and there will be 33% more seats available,” the airline said.

Air Nostrum was founded in 1994 in Valencia, Spain and with over 75,000 annual flights and 5.2 million passengers, Air Nostrum is, today, considered the leading regional aviation company in Spain and market leader as far as the Spain-France corridor is concerned.

