A MADRID company, NextNorth, has unveiled plans for a helicopter air taxi service linking the Balearic Islands.

It says a journey on its first proposed route between Mallorca and Ibiza would take just four minutes, but everything is subject to approval from the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety( EASA).

Nevertheless, NextNorth has chosen Bluenest as a developer to construct vertiports and convert existing heliports on the five Balearic isles.

A NextNorth statement said: “We are taking transportation to a whole new level.”

The operator, which provided air taxis for last year’s soccer World Cup in Qatar, claims that Balearic flights could start next year, if the EASA gives the go-ahead.

Prices will start at €95 per passenger for the shortest journey with a capacity to take six people.

“It is worth noting our ridesharing offer, where people can book one or more seats on a given route or the entire aircraft,” said NextNorth.

The company suggested that the proposed services would have a special appeal to families.

