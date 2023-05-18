A MAN’s BODY in an advanced state of decomposition has been found at the Arenal den Castell beach in Menorca this Wednesday.

Local Police were notified of the discovery of the naked body of a middle-aged man lying on the sand.

Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation to confirm the identity of the deceased.

It has been reported that the body did not present any sign of violence.

The body was found at Arenal den Castell beach. Photo by Travelinho: Wikimedia Commons.

“We do not know anything about the cause of the death yet. An autopsy will be carried out but the results will not be made available anytime soon,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

Read more: