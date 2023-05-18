THE MAN considered as the world’s greatest-ever marathon runner- Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge- has been named as the winner of the 2023 Princess of Asturias Award for sport.

The €50,000 award is one of eight prizes awarded for outstanding work in fields like the arts, communication, scientific research and literature which are presented at a ceremony in Oviedo every September.

This year’s arts winner was previously announced as actress Meryl Streep for her contribution to cinema.

Kipchoge, 38, who won Olympic gold in the marathon in 2016 and 2020 and was the world 5,000 meters champion in 2003 ‘is considered a legend in world athletics and the best marathon runner of all time’, said the Princess of Asturias foundation.

It highlighted that he is known as ‘the philosopher’ for his strategy and concentration during a marathon.

Kipchoge has won 10 of the world’s major Marathons, including London and Berlin four times each.

He holds the world record for a marathon and is the only athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours, although the timing of 1:59:40 set in Vienna in 2019 is not recognised officially because the event involved other runners trying to help him.

