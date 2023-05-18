POLICE divers started combing Barcelona harbour and an area of wetlands on Thursday to search for the body of missing former Bath rugby player and X Factor contestant, Levi Davis.

It was revealed last month that the the Mossos d’Esquadra were looking into reports by cruise ship staff they saw a man in harbour waters shouting for help on October 30.

Mossos divers are also operating in the Llobregat Delta wetland area.

An investigating judge authorised the search after receiving a report from coastguards.

A Mossos spokesperson confirmed that ‘searches began this morning at 10.00am’.

Levi’s mother, Julie, said in April that ‘reports of a man in the water by staff on a cruise ship entering the port on October 30 have been investigated’.

“Four members of staff confirmed seeing a man in the water with specific details, including him asking for help in English, and the colour of his clothing,” said Julie.

“A life jacket was thrown from the ship and emergency sea and air rescue services searched the area but they were unable to find him,” she added.

24-year-old Levi was last spotted on security cameras in Barcelona city centre at around 10.00pm on October 29.

Weeks later his passport was found in the port area, and neither his bank cards or mobile phone have been used since he vanished.

Authorities have ruled out any criminality behind Levi’s disappearance.

