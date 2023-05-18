A NEW legal skirmish could be looming between Shakira and her ex-partner Gerard Pique, after the couple’s two children appeared in the latest music video from the Colombian singing superstar.

Sources from the legal team for the former FC Barcelona player confirmed to Spanish online daily Vanitatis that Pique had not been consulted nor given his consent for the two boys, Sasha (eight) and Milan (10), to take part in the video.

Some of the images used for her new song Acrostico were filmed in the bedroom of her sons, in which they can be seen playing the piano with their mother and even singing several lines.

While living in Barcelona, Shakira was unhappy with the press intrusion into her family life and so would regularly share photos of her sons via social media in a bid to satisfy public interest.

Around six weeks ago she moved to Miami from Barcelona, where she is now living with Sasha and Milan.

On arrival in the United States, she released an official statement calling for the press there to respect her children’s privacy.

The fact that she has included the boys in her latest video has prompted an online backlash, with critics calling her a hypocrite and accusing her of taking advantage of her children for the sake of her career.

Piques’ legal team told El Confidencial that she should have requested authorisation from the footballer-turned-entrepreneur for the children’s participation.

Under Spanish law she could face a fine of €20,000 and be forced to remove the video from all platforms, El Confidencial reported.

This is not the first time that the public appearance of the children has caused controversy.

Pique included Milan on a live stream for his Kings League football project, which prompted Shakira to issue a statement via her representatives making clear that she had not granted her consent.

Then in January of this year Shakira took her boys with her to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show in New York. During a live performance of her hit single Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – itself a revenge song about her break-up with Pique – the boys could be seen in the background singing along.

According to press reports, this also upset Pique and prompted him to convey his displeasure to Shakira via their lawyers.

In November 2022, Shakira and Pique reached an agreement over the terms of their separation after 12 years together. They announced their split in June of the same year.

Under the arrangements Shakira will live in Miami with the boys but Pique has generous visitation rights.

