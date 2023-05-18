A DOG trained to search for victims in critical and catastrophic circumstances has joined the Guardia Civil.

‘Hanoi’, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, is specialised in searching for missing persons in large areas, landslides and at sea.

The ‘new agent’ can travel to disaster areas to locate victims, marking places where people may be under rubble.

The dog is also being trained by the Special Group of Underwater Activities. Photo by Guardia Civil.

The dog is also being trained by the Special Group of Underwater Activities to achieve an immediate response to different types of events in an aquatic environment, such as accidents happening near the coast.

Read more: