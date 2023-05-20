THE quest for the best burger in Spain takes to the streets of Malaga in a fun-filled, family and, above all, very gastronomic event.

The Champions Burger are looking for the best burger in Spain, and from May 25 to June 4, Muelle Uno at Malaga port will sizzle into action with ten days of cooking galore.

Almost twenty food trucks are taking part in this burger competition in Malaga which aims to crown the best burger in Spain.

For this, the Champions Burger is travelling around seven cities all over Spain on a quest to find the best burger in the country.

In each of the cities, the public attending the event will be able to vote for each burger they try according to various criteria previously established by the organisers.

The best burgers in each city will then participate in the final to be held at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

And the winner will go on to become the best burger in Spain for The Champions Burger 2023.

Each burger is priced at €12 and entry to the venue is free.

Those attending the event will be encouraged to vote, via scanning a QR code that will be made available on the different participating food trucks, for their favourite patty; taking into account the bread, the meat, the combinations of ingredients, as well as their presentation and the originality of the proposal.

Doors will open on Thursday 25 at 7:30pm. The rest of the days, from 6pm to midnight.

Participants:

– The Fitzgerald co.

– Jenkins

– The Foodie Garage

– Soul

– El Tarantín Chiflado

– Williamsburg Madrid

– Hamburguesería La Muralla

– La Fusion Almeria

– El Toril

– Tepuy Burger

– Umbrella SH

– Circo Burger

– Rico Burger

– Vacarnal

– Torriko

– Berty’s Burger

– Mai Tai Exotic

– 2Go Burgers

– Madison Smash Burgers



At ‘The Champion Burger’ there will be both veggie and gluten-free burger options.

