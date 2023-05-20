THE IBERIAN LYNX population is continuing to rise in the wild of the Iberian Peninsula with 1,668 animals reported in 2022 according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge(Miteco).

The figures are in stark contrast to over two decades ago when there were less than a hundred lynxes as the species faced extinction.

563 cubs were born last year helped by captive breeding centres.

Most of the species(84.3%) are found in Spain with the rest in southern Portugal’s Guadiana Valley area.

Andalucia, Castilla-La Mancha, and Extremadura are the principle Spanish areas for the lynx.

“The Iberian Lynx is still an endangered species and efforts over recent years have to continue but the outlook is positive” a Miteco statement said.

“More than 300 new specimens have been recorded compared to the year 2021, following the growth trend that has continued since 2015,” the statement continued.

Work has also started to reintroduce the lynx in rural districts of Lorca in the Murcia region.

European Union funding, through various Life projects, has also played an important part in the running of the programme to boost the Iberian Lynx population.

READ MORE: