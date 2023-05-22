SPAIN’s tourist rental homes have reached an average occupancy of 82% for this summer with prices averaging €172 per night- up 13% on last year.

The figures come from a survey conducted by holiday rental portal Holidu who interviewed 2,471 holiday home owners on its books.

52% of owners expected more bookings than last year and 48% planned to increase charges.

The greatest number of reservations have come in Catalunya and the Valencian Community at 88%, closely followed by the Madrid region and the Balearic Islands on 87%.

Tourist flats are one of the main accommodation options for holidaymakers followed by luxury villas with a swimming pool and small apartments in city centres.

The Canary Islands, Extremadura and Galicia appear to offer the lowest rental prices of between €104 and €105 a night- well below the national average of €172.

Other bargains include coastal areas of the Murcia region at €110, while inland mountainous destinations like Asturias and Castilla y Leon, come in at around €114 to €115.

Popular tourist areas like Andalucia and the Valencian Community are reporting average prices of €141 and €134 respectively.

The most expensive summer season prices are €253 per night in the Balearic Islands, followed by Madrid on €180 and the Basque Country with €178.

Most of the Holidu holiday home reservations- 66%- have been made by domestic travellers, maintaining an upward trend which started during the Covid-19 pandemic

Foreign bookings are led by Germany with 12%, France with 8% and, finally, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom which both stand on 4%.

