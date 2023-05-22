A VALENCIA area health centre reopened on Monday after it was forced to shut for 12 days following a series of violent attacks on medical staff.

Workers took ‘sick leave’ following a string of incidents at Paterna’s La Coma Health Centre, resulting in its closure on May 10.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, the last straw for staff was a knife-brandishing patient lunging the weapon at a doctor the previous day.

Services resumed at La Coma with two police officers standing a few metres away from the entrance.

Two private security guards are scanning arrivals and looking at the contents of bags and backpacks.

A person from the centre’s administration team was also present at the front door on Monday asking people about the reason for their visit and whether they had an appointment.

Four primary care doctors are working as normal but there area still some absences among admin and nursing staff.

There were no paediatricians on duty as one has retired and the other has requested a transfer.

La Coma patients requiring paediatric services are being referred to Paterna’s other four health centres.

The new security arrangements will remain in place on a permanent basis.

