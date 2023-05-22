REAL MADRID’S Vinicius Jr has called LaLiga and Spain racist after receiving racial slurs from the stands in Sunday’s one-nil defeat at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.

The Brazlian striker pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being stopped for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia’s players which led to his sending off in the second half.

At one stage it appeared that the majority of the stadium was chanting ‘mono’ (monkey) at the Real Madrid player.

“It was not the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition considers it normal, the federation considers it normal and the rivals encourage it,” Vinicius posted on Twitter after the game.

“The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi today belongs to the racists,” he added.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which accepted to export to the world the image of a racist country. I am sorry for those Spaniards who disagree but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.”

“I am strong and I will go all the way against the racists. Even if it is far away from here,” he concluded.

La Liga claimed that it will request all available images in order to investigate what took place in light of the incident.

“If any hate crime is identified, we will take the appropriate legal action,” it said in a statement.

La Liga president Javier Tebas responded to the postings by Vinicius by asking him to be ‘more informed’ about what can be done in cases of racism.

“Since those who should explain to you what it is and what LaLiga can do in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it ourselves, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself,” Tebas said on Twitter.

“Before you criticise and slander LaLiga you need to inform yourself properly. Don’t let yourself be manipulated and make sure you understand each other’s competences and the work we have been doing together,” he added.

La Liga has previously lodged complaints of racist chanting or insults against Vinicius Jr, the latest of which was a claim before a court in Mallorca after fans were videoed racially abusing the forward.

Police are also investigating a possible hate crime against Vinicius after a mannequin wearing his number 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid’s training ground in January.

