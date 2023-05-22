Top events in Spain for the week and month ahead from Malaga to Palma via Granada, Ibiza and Madrid

THIS WEEK

Madrid en Danza (until June 11). Twenty companies from nine countries gather for this major annual event. Everything from hip hop to contemporary dance performances are being held at venues across the city, and including San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

Ubeda international Music Festival (until May 26). Still time to catch the second half of this gem of a festival in a Renaissance gem of a city in the province of Jaen.

Malaga Cathedral organ concerts (May 25, June 1, 8pm). Free entry, great acoustics and a nice way to spend a hot evening.

Palma de Mallorca, Circo Raluy (until June 4). The old-fashioned circus with its international troupe, provides spills and thrills for all the family. Obviously there are clowns, but the acrobats are the star attraction. Famously, Raluy does not use animals in performances.

Madrid Real Jardín Botánico (until September 23). A summer-long treat, these are Friday and Saturday night strolls through the botanical gardens accompanied by live classical music inspired by nature. See website for tickets and details.

Benalmadena the Pink Floyd Experience (May 27). Head to the dark side of the moon at Benalmadena Auditorium for a tribute concert. If tributes to old giants are your thing, you’re in luck ­– Elvis, Queen, James Brown, Michael Jackson and Buddy Holly nights will follow after the summer.

Elche Street Food Market (May 26, 27, 28). Postponed after heavy rain, the food trucks are back for an eighth time. Head to Paseo de la Estación for hipster fodder.

Marbella International Yoga Festival (May 26-28). As if sea air and looking at big yachts isn’t enough to fill you with well-being, along comes the yoga fest in Puerto Banús. As well as healthy food, concerts and guided meditation, there are sessions for children, and workshops and masterclasses for adults.

COMING UP

Marbella Feria de San Bernabé (May 30 – June 5), traditional celebrations, including an Insta-friendly procession of horses, oxen and decorated carts.

Madrid Legends: the Home of Football (from June 1). Kick off finally for the ‘biggest and greatest football experience in the world’. The seven-storey temple in the heart of the city, Puerta del Sol, offers immersive 4D experiences, footy education, and a close look at the kit worn by superstars including Pelé and Maradona, Messi and Ronaldo.

Madrid PhotoEspaña (May 31 – September). A surge of excellent photo exhibitions, both vintage and modern, in venues across the city for the duration of the summer.

Torremolinos Pride (June 1-4) Grab your boa and prepare to party, as Torremolinos is taken over by one of the most important LGTBI celebrations in Spain. Some 30,000 people will converge for beach parties, discos, concerts and fabulous parades. Details on the website.

Almeria Campervan Expo (June 2-4). If you have felt not only rage but a little envy while stuck behind a campervan, take the opportunity check out them out at this enormous exhibition and sales event.

Malaga Gastronomy Festival (June 2-5) with classroom, showcookings, MasterChef Junior workshops, and plenty of tastings plus live music at midday and in the evening. All taking place at Plaza de la Marina.

Corpus Cristi in Toledo (June 4-11). Corpus is celebrated all over Spain with most events taking place on June 10 & 11 (visit the pueblos blancos to see them transformed by reeds and flowers into magical green worlds). But Toledo goes all out with additional days and magnificent historical processions.

Corpus Cristi Sitges and Elche de la Sierra (June 7 -12). Elaborate carpets made entirely from sawdust in celebration of Corpus are created in several towns across Spain, but these are the most amazing.

Ibiza Gay Pride (June 9-17). Free performances, parties and parades with a Queens Drag Night in the Port of Ibiza on the 16th.

Madrid Primavera Sound (June 7–11). The Pet Shop Boys get things going by headlining opening night at the Civitas Metropolitano (free entry). Blur, New Order, Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia and Calvin Harris head the bill on subsequent nights. Tickets still available.

Cazorla International Air Cinema Festival (June 16-18). This weird but fabulous celebration of all forms of flight includes aerial displays of Eurofighters and biplanes; films; and Hike & Fly – a combination of trail running and hang gliding, in a picturesque valley in Jaen.

El Puerto de Santamaria Monkey Weekend (June 16-17). Visit this Cadiz beach town for a two-day snapshot of cool, indie Spanish bands.

Granada International Festival of Music and Dance (June 21–July 19). Plenty of time to sift through the programme and book a few nights. Don’t miss Bob Dylan at the Generalife Theatre on June 13.

Marenostrum Fuengirola Conciertos 2023 (until September 2). Check what’s on and snap up your tickets. Juan Dávila on July 28 is sold out, but – at the time of writing – tickets are still available for many stellar national artists plus Robbie Williams on June 15 and UB40 on July 30.