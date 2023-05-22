SHE is an aristocrat, half sister to Enrique Iglesias and a TV personality boasting her own Netflix reality series called Lady Tamara.

And the long-running saga of her on, off and on again wedding is turning into a soap opera all of its own.

Tamara Falco – the sixth Marchioness of Griñón and, through her socialite mother Isabel Preysler, sister to Iglesias – has dumped her wedding dress designer and jetted to New York to be fitted by Wes Gordon.

The creative director of Carolina Herrera has stepped in at short notice to replace Basque designers Sophie et Voila, with the July 8 wedding date looming.

The story of Falco’s nuptials has kept the social pages of the Spanish press busy from the moment she made the engagement announcement on Instagram last autumn.

She declared that she was going to marry businessman Iñigo Onieva, but within days a video emerged of him canoodling with a New York model at a music festival in the US.

Despite his initial claims the image was from 2019, before he knew 41-year-old Falco, TV sleuths had identified the festival as being held just a few weeks previously.

Tamara Falco and Iñigo Onieva at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid in February 2023. Photo by Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/Cordon Press

The TV gossip shows went into meltdown and the saga was barely off the screens, with Falco apparently bringing her relationship with Onieva to an end when she removed the engagement post from Instagram.

In the end Onieva confessed and published an Instagram story in which he lamented his ‘unacceptable attitude’ and apologised to Falco and her family.

This seemed to do the trick and the couple reunited, and now a lavish three-day celebration is planned.

It will kick off at The Ritz in Madrid with a pre-wedding party for 450 ‘younger’ people on July 7.

Then the wedding party will head off to the Madrid town of Aldea del Fresno and El Rincón, the 19th century palace that Falco inherited from her father Carlos Falco on his death in 2020.

They will wed in the private chapel before sitting down to a meal prepared by three Michelin starred chef Eneko Atxa.

The following day they will head back to The Ritz for a gathering of close family and friends.

READ MORE: