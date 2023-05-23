THE rain and stormy weather that is currently sweeping across Spain left heavy snowfall in Sierra Nevada yesterday, May 22.

The ski resort is currently completely covered in snow, in what is considered the biggest snowfall of the year and ironically comes one month after the ski resort closed its 2022-23 season.

Footage published on the Meteo Sierra Nevada Twitter account shows deserted slopes in all their eerie white beauty, with the following comment: “…We don’t remember a similar snowfall all winter.”

De verdad que estamos que lo tiramos?? y lo que viene….

No recordamos una nevada parecida en todo el invierno #SierraNevada@AEMET_Andalucia @tiempobrasero @Tiempo_Mercedes pic.twitter.com/qqMvnVlmI9 — MeteoSN (@MeteoSN) May 22, 2023

The weather account Storm Málaga has also shared two snapshots, from May 17 and yesterday, highlighting the heavy snowfall in the last five days.

Despite the complicated weather conditions this year, where the cold weather arrived late and the heat very early, the Sierra Nevada 2022-23 ski season closed with more than 1 million visitors and reached an average of 40.2 kilometres of slopes open during the 135 days of the winter season.

