LARGE coastal towns and beach urban centres are typically the main destinations in Malaga for foreigners in search of a home, however, some towns, specifically those with less than 5,000 inhabitants can be just as popular.

According to data from 2022 by the property portal Idealista, there are several towns scattered throughout the national territory, and specifically three in Malaga, in which the weight of foreign interest in buying a house is greater in relation to that of the Spaniards themselves.

The three Malaga towns that most attract foreigners seeking to buy property are: Cómpeta, Canillas de Albaida and Sayalonga, with 57% in the case of Cómpeta, and 54% for the latter two of the visits received on Idealista coming from abroad.

According to the study, Fuente Obejuna, located in the province of Cordoba, is the top village in the whole of Spain for property viewed by foreign nationals, with 77% of the visits received on the property portal coming from abroad.

As revealed by Idealista, Andalucia is the second most sought-after autonomous community (20.7%) only surpassed by the Valencian Community (27.4%), in relation to the total number of sales and purchases.

Meanwhile, Malaga is the third most sought after province in Spain (33.7% by foreigners), with respect to the national sector, only surpassed by Alicante (40.7%) and the Balearic Islands (35.4%).

In order to carry out this study, idealista measured the origin of the visits received by properties for sale on its portal in municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants during three months in 2022.

The most sought-after small villages by foreigners in Spain, according the property portal are as follows:



1. Fuente Ovejuna (Cordoba, 77%)

2. Garcirrey (Salamanca, 69%)

3. El Milano (Salamanca, 66%)

4. Cala Ratjada (Majorca, 63%)

5. Laroya (Almeria, 61%)

6. Valle Gran Rey (La Gomera, 57%)

7. Cómpeta (Málaga, 57%)

8. Ciudad Quesada (Alicante, 55%)

9. Canillas de Albaida (Malaga, 54%)

10. Sayalonga (Malaga, 54%)

11. Benitachell (Alicante, 53%)

12. Cala Millor (Majorca, 53%)

13. Arboleas (Almeria, 53%)

14. Cala Bona (Majorca, 53%)

15. Sa Coma (Majorca, 52%)

16. Alajero (Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 52%)

17. Albanchez (Almeria, 51%)

18. Deya (Majorca, 51%)

19. Cala D’Or (Majorca, 51%)

20. Lubrín (Almeria, 51%)

21. Jete (Granada, 50%)

22. Portbou (Girona, 50%)

