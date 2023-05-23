SPANISH KING Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were in Wales on Saturday for their daughter Leonor’s graduation ceremony from Atlantic College in Vale of Glamorgan. Also in attendance were King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, whose daughter Princess Alexia was also graduating.

Seventeen-year-old Leonor, who is the Princess of Asturias and the heir to the Spanish throne, began the two-year course at the sixth form college back in 2021. Her parents reportedly paid the £67,000 tuition fees themselves.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was the royal couple’s youngest daughter Sofia, aged 16 and known in Spanish as the infanta.

When Leonor received her certificate for the International Baccalaureate, her tutor dedicated some words to the princess.

From left: Queen Letizia, infanta Sofia, Princess Leonor and King Felipe VI.

“Your love of meaningful conversations knows no bounds,” she said, according to the Royal Household. “Your unwavering passion for learning, understanding people, and exploring diverse perspectives has truly enriched your UWC experience. We will miss your sense of humour.”

In March of this year, the Royal Household announced that Leonor would be starting military training in the autumn, following in the footsteps of her father. She will spend time in the three Spanish armed forces during her training: the regular army, the navy and the air force.

