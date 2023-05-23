NEW climate change data has revealed that Malaga summers are now five weeks longer than they were in the 80s.

According to Predictia, a spin-off company from the data mining group at the University of Cantabria, Summers in Malaga now last on average almost 40 days longer than they did last century.

Using an interactive map, Predictiva has divided the data obtained, thanks to an exhaustive study, into two stages.

The first one starts in 1960 and ends in 1982 and the second one starts in 1983 and ends in 2015.

Looking at the data for Malaga city during the first stage, it shows that on average between 1960 and 1982, the summer used to start in mid-June and end in early September.

This means that the summer season lasted approximately 54 days.

In contrast, in the second stage (1983-2015) the summer starts in mid-June and does not end until the end of September, which means that the total average duration is 92 days.

There is a difference of 38 days (5.4 weeks) between one stage and the other, confirming that summers in Malaga have lengthened considerably since the last century.

In fact, a year can no longer be divided into four equal-length seasons, and research suggests the seasons will continue to shift even more over time.

