GIBRALTAR’S mayor Christian Santos has held two farewell evenings with Gibraltar organisations and associations he has supported during his time in the role.

With only weeks left in the mainly ceremonial position, one of the most inclusive mayors in Gibraltar’s history is saying goodbye to the Rock after two years in office.

The openly gay public figure, who also runs Gibraltar’s hugely successful Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA), is taking leave of the groups he supported.

His deputy, well-known playwright and actress Carmen Gomez, will take over as mayor on June 6.

“My time in office has only been possible because of all the work we have been able to do together,” Santos said on social media.

“I am making every possible effort to celebrate everyone who has made my time in office so special.”

His words echo his vision to make the City Hall a place where everyone was welcome as part of his ‘We Are One’ campaign.

“His Worship has made it his mission to reach out to all who work hard to make a difference in our community,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

Santos thanked everyone present at his receptions for their tireless work in their own areas.

The groups included dance studios, youth, inclusivity and cultural associations, scouts, girl guiding and environmental organisations.

“In this small way of saying thank you, and I do so on

behalf of everyone in Gibraltar, I would like to encourage you to never give up and keep on persevering in your respective fields,” he added.

The departing mayor said he had enjoyed coming into contact with all these different groups.

He said he would cherish those moments forever.

For more about Gibraltar’s mayor check out The Olive Press interview with the mayor for last Christmas.

