THE Swedish furniture and home decoration multinational, Ikea, is set to invest €60 million in its logistics centre in Antequera over the next 18 months.

The investment will position the Antequera logistics centre at the forefront of Ikea’s logistics in Andalucia, where it is expected it will serve the entire Andalucian market with an estimated delivery of 400,000 orders a year direct to the homes of its customers.

The company has already applied for the corresponding building permit from Antequera City Council to begin construction work on the plant.

The centre, which will cover a total area of 32,500 square metres, will serve the largest orders (furniture) placed in physical shops or via the internet and will be operational by the end of 2024, according to the company’s forecasts.

The Swedish giant’s commitment to strengthening logistics in Spain also includes the opening of new logistics centres in Illescas (Toledo) and San Sebastian de los Reyes (Madrid) and the reinforcement of the logistics capacity of its own shops, with a total investment of €90 million which is expected to lead to the creation of 450 new direct jobs.

