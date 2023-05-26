STATE weather agency Aemet has issued its prediction for the summer season ahead and, unsurprisingly, it’s going to be hot.

In its long-range weather outlook for June, July and August, AEMET, predicts that this summer will most likely be hotter than normal on the Peninsula, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Additionally, according to AEMET’s spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, the forecast rainfall will not be enough to alleviate the drought situation in Spain.

“We don’t know if it will be as extreme a summer in terms of high temperatures as last year, which was the hottest in the historical series, but there is a 50-70% probability that it will be a very hot summer, that is, that it there is a 20% chance this summer will be among the hottest summer in last three decades” said Del Campo.

As for rainfall, summer storms ‘could make an appearance’ in June, but in general rainfall during the summer will be scarce and insufficient to ‘alleviate the meteorological drought that Spain is suffering’, warned the AEMET spokesperson.

