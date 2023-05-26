IN 33 of the 103 municipalities in the province there will be no women mayors as all the candidates are men.

Fortunately, there is an exception, Monda; a small town in the Sierra de las Nieves where all the mayoral candidates are women.

Four parties, Izquierda Unida, PSOE, PP and Vox, are competing in Monda’s municipal election, and their party leaders are: María Fernández (Izquierda Unida); María Estela Beltrán (Partido Popular); Ana Belén Arana (PSOE) and Rocío Marín (Vox).

Despite their differences in terms of political proposals and ideals, these women celebrate the fact that their town is an example of equality, where each party, though female lead, is formed of male and female members.

