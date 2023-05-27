2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cala Vinyes / Cala Vinyas / Cala Vinas - € 385,000

Cala Vinyes / Cala Vinyas / Cala Viñas, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 385,000

Charming duplex flat with lots of potential in the southwest of the popular island of Mallorca. This beautiful property has a living area of approx. 112 m2 and a terrace of approx. 32 m2. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 living-dining room and an equipped kitchen. From the terrace you have a magnificent view of the turquoise blue sea. The perfect place to end the day in tranquility. Amenities include: double glazed PVC windows with wooden frames, fibre optic connection, tiled floor, a car parking space and much more. Cala Vinyes is a sought-after residential area and offers an ideal… See full property details