A MOTORIST had a day to forget when police pulled him over in El Altet- close to Alicante-Elche airport.

The 41-year-old man was spotted by an Elche Policia Local patrol behind the wheel of a car that appeared to be in poor condition.

Officers stopped the vehicle to check it out and saw that the ITV vehicle safety test sticker was out of date.

That was just the start of the driver’s problems as a strong smell of marijuana was detected in his vehicle.

The man was given a breath test which showed him over the limit for alcohol as well as confirming that he had consumed narcotics, with 26 grams of marijuana discovered on him.

The charge list lengthened when the motorist was asked to produce his driving licence and gave police a document from a Balkan country.

The officers suspected that it was a forgery and the driver admitted that he had bought it.

He was arrested and taken to a police station ahead of a court appearance.